UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guatemala Suspends Budget That Sparked Violent Protests

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:36 PM

Guatemala suspends budget that sparked violent protests

Guatemala's Congress suspended on Monday a controversial government budget that sparked protests in the impoverished Central American nation, including the torching of the legislature's building

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Guatemala's Congress suspended on Monday a controversial government budget that sparked protests in the impoverished Central American nation, including the torching of the legislature's building.

Widespread discontent and indignation against President Alejandro Giammattei's administration and Congress have been caused by a lack of resources for battling the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the new spending plan.

"In order to maintain the governability of the country and social peace, we have agreed to suspend the processing of the budget," said Congress president Allan Rodriguez.

Guatemala's Congress, dominated by conservative pro-government parties, last week approved an almost $13 billion budget, the largest in the country's history.

Rodriguez added that lawmakers have until November 30 to approve a new budget, otherwise the one that has already passed will take effect.

Hundreds of Guatemalans partly burned the Congress building Saturday and have since returned to the streets to protest and demand Giammattei's resignation.

They are angry over the budget in which most of the funds were to go to infrastructure tied to big business in a country where poverty is widespread and half of children under five years old are malnourished.

Analysts have also warned that a third of the budget will need to be financed by debt.

Congress has also approved $3.8 billion to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but less than 15 percent of those funds have been invested.

Giammattei's vice president said Friday night he had asked the president to resign with him.

Related Topics

Protest Business Budget November Congress Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MWMC poor performance irks citizens

57 seconds ago

Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over death of ..

58 seconds ago

Two BS-19, Seven BS-18, Six BS-17 shuffled in sepa ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Weekend Quarantine Over C ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Considers Implementing New Measures Against ..

4 minutes ago

CPO provides cash to the officials received injuri ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.