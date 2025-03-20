Open Menu

Guatemala Suspends Compulsory Car Insurance After Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Guatemala suspends compulsory car insurance after protests

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Guatemala backed down Wednesday on a new law forcing vehicle owners to take out insurance, suspending it following violent demonstrations.

The Central American country has been convulsed by two days of protests over the law which was published on Monday and due to come into effect on May 1.

The government initially said the reforms were necessary to compensate victims of road accidents and their families after a deadly bus collision that saw more than 50 people killed in February.

But following nationwide demonstrations blocking about 30 roads, which saw police deploying tear gas on protesters, President Bernardo Arevalo said he would suspend the law.

That would "end the blockades and reestablish normal mobility throughout the country," he said in a video posted online.

He added protest organizers had agreed to set up a technical committee to implement regulations set out in the 1996 Traffic Act within one year.

While the Traffic Act makes vehicle insurance compulsory, there is currently no regulation obliging vehicle owners to buy it.

The decree published Monday required owners of cars, trucks, motorbikes and other motorized vehicles to take out insurance to cover harm they cause to others in the event of an accident.

This requirement came after a February 10 incident, after 54 people were killed when a bus collided with several small vehicles and plunged into a ravine in Guatemala City, the nation's capital.

"Road accidents are the main cause of death in the country, far more than crime," a spokesman for the presidency told reporters earlier Wednesday, calling the deaths a "national tragedy" that "must change."

Opponents of the insurance requirement argue that many motorists, including taxi drivers, cannot afford to buy car insurance in Guatemala, where 60 percent of the population of more than 17 million lives in poverty.

The president acknowledged that the new requirement caused "understandable doubts in many households," as it did not provide an estimation of insurance costs.

Recent Stories

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

13 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

9 hours ago
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

10 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

11 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

11 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

11 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set t ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

12 hours ago
 Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World