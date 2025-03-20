Guatemala Suspends Compulsory Car Insurance After Protests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Guatemala backed down Wednesday on a new law forcing vehicle owners to take out insurance, suspending it following violent demonstrations.
The Central American country has been convulsed by two days of protests over the law which was published on Monday and due to come into effect on May 1.
The government initially said the reforms were necessary to compensate victims of road accidents and their families after a deadly bus collision that saw more than 50 people killed in February.
But following nationwide demonstrations blocking about 30 roads, which saw police deploying tear gas on protesters, President Bernardo Arevalo said he would suspend the law.
That would "end the blockades and reestablish normal mobility throughout the country," he said in a video posted online.
He added protest organizers had agreed to set up a technical committee to implement regulations set out in the 1996 Traffic Act within one year.
While the Traffic Act makes vehicle insurance compulsory, there is currently no regulation obliging vehicle owners to buy it.
The decree published Monday required owners of cars, trucks, motorbikes and other motorized vehicles to take out insurance to cover harm they cause to others in the event of an accident.
This requirement came after a February 10 incident, after 54 people were killed when a bus collided with several small vehicles and plunged into a ravine in Guatemala City, the nation's capital.
"Road accidents are the main cause of death in the country, far more than crime," a spokesman for the presidency told reporters earlier Wednesday, calling the deaths a "national tragedy" that "must change."
Opponents of the insurance requirement argue that many motorists, including taxi drivers, cannot afford to buy car insurance in Guatemala, where 60 percent of the population of more than 17 million lives in poverty.
The president acknowledged that the new requirement caused "understandable doubts in many households," as it did not provide an estimation of insurance costs.
Recent Stories
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..
More Stories From World
-
A year on, survivors still haunted by Russia's Crocus attack6 minutes ago
-
Guatemala suspends compulsory car insurance after protests6 minutes ago
-
Barca on track for women's Champions League semis after thumping Wolfsburg16 minutes ago
-
Meta to launch generative AI assistant in the EU: statement56 minutes ago
-
Kohli targets lucky 18 as 13-year-old set to make IPL history56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further strengthen bilateral economic partnership1 hour ago
-
Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants2 hours ago
-
Chinese youth footballer dies after head injury in Spain2 hours ago
-
Swedish govt holds talks on countering rising food prices2 hours ago
-
'I am a political prisoner': Mahmoud Khalil says he's being targeted for pro-Palestinian beliefs2 hours ago
-
Ice park threatened by climate change finds an ally in US silver mine2 hours ago
-
US happiness sinks as more Americans eat alone: survey2 hours ago