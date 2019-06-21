UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guatemala To Audit Results Of Presidential Election - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Guatemala to Audit Results of Presidential Election - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Guatemala's top electoral court has ordered a mass election audit amid claims of ballot fraud at the first round of presidential voting, local media said Thursday.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal has been swarmed with complaints about irregularities at last Sunday's poll, the Pensa Libre newspaper said.

Thousands of electoral reports will be audited.

Sandra Torres, a businesswoman running for the social-democratic National Unity of Hope, led the race and is expected to face off against runner-up Alejandro Giammattei of the right-wing Vamos party in the second round.

Related Topics

Election Guatemala Sunday Media Top Race Court

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

1 hour ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

1 hour ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

2 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

2 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.