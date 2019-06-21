Guatemala to Audit Results of Presidential Election - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Guatemala's top electoral court has ordered a mass election audit amid claims of ballot fraud at the first round of presidential voting, local media said Thursday.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal has been swarmed with complaints about irregularities at last Sunday's poll, the Pensa Libre newspaper said.

Thousands of electoral reports will be audited.

Sandra Torres, a businesswoman running for the social-democratic National Unity of Hope, led the race and is expected to face off against runner-up Alejandro Giammattei of the right-wing Vamos party in the second round.