Guatemala to Hold Presidential Runoff on Sunday After Fraud Allegations Marred First Round

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Guatemalans are set to cast their ballots in a presidential runoff on Sunday.

The first round of the election was held on June 16, in which as many as 19 candidates were running for the top office.

Sandra Torres, a former first lady and a businesswoman running for the social democratic National Unity of Hope, led the race with about 26 percent of votes. Her main contender, Alejandro Giammattei of the right-wing Vamos party, came second with 14 percent.

After the first round of the election, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal has been swarmed with complaints about irregularities. In addition, protests were held across the country to challenge the election results.