UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guatemala To Hold Presidential Runoff On Sunday After Fraud Allegations Marred First Round

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 09:20 AM

Guatemala to Hold Presidential Runoff on Sunday After Fraud Allegations Marred First Round

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Guatemalans are set to cast their ballots in a presidential runoff on Sunday.

The first round of the election was held on June 16, in which as many as 19 candidates were running for the top office.

Sandra Torres, a former first lady and a businesswoman running for the social democratic National Unity of Hope, led the race with about 26 percent of votes. Her main contender, Alejandro Giammattei of the right-wing Vamos party, came second with 14 percent.

After the first round of the election, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal has been swarmed with complaints about irregularities. In addition, protests were held across the country to challenge the election results.

Related Topics

Election June Sunday Top Race

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

8 hours ago

45 UK MPs urge UN Secretary Genral to take India's ..

9 hours ago

James Shera writes letter to Britis Prime Minister ..

9 hours ago

Tax collection, business registration facility mad ..

9 hours ago

Entire nation to fight for cause of Kashmiri peopl ..

9 hours ago

Rare photos of Pakistan Movement exhibited at Rawa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.