Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Guatemalan authorities have evacuated at least 282 families living near the Volcano de Fuego, which intensified its activity on Monday, spewing columns of lava, ash, and rocks.

Located approximately 35 kilometers (about 22 miles) southwest of Guatemala City, the Volcano de Fuego, situated between the Sacatepequez, Escuintla, and Chimaltenango regions, began exhibiting increased activity Sunday night, marked by a dense smoke column visible in the sky.

The eruption has generated volcanic ash reaching heights of 7,000 meters (23,000 feet) above sea level, extending 50 kilometers (31 miles) northwest, west, and southwest, according to the National Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction (Conred), which declared an institutional orange alert.

This alert enables constant communication with local mayors and governors to coordinate preventive and response measures.

Conred reports over 900 people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure against volcanic ash fall and warn that an additional 30,000 people in the area could be at risk. Classes have even been suspended in four municipalities.

The Volcano de Fuego is one of Guatemala's three most active volcanoes among 32. Following a 50-day period of inactivity, the 3,763-meter-high volcano erupted again over the weekend.

Its last major eruption occurred in June 2018, claiming over 400 lives.