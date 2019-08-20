(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Guatemalan court acquitted President Jimmy Morales' brother and son, who were charged with fraud and money laundering crimes in 2017, local media reported Monday.

The Attorney General's office had previously requested eight and 11 years in prison for Morales' relatives for corruption in the provision of services. The two men were arrested in February 2017 on suspicion of corruption.

In September 2016, the president's brother, Samuel Morales, testified in the case, saying that he had gotten a fake receipt for the Property Registry from a restaurant for over 560 breakfasts that were never served.

The court ruled that there was no intent in the actions of the president's son, Jose Manuel Morales, as he did not receive economic benefits, the court also did not find evidence of crime in the actions of the president's brother, according to Prensa Libra newspaper.