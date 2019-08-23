Guatemalan Electoral Body Names Alejandro Giammattei President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Guatemala's top electoral body on Thursday declared businessman Alejandro Giammattei the winner of the presidential election.

"We declare Alejandro Giammattei the lawfully elected president of Guatemala," a spokesman for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said during a press conference aired on social media.

Giammattei beat his rival, former first lady Sandra Torres, in the second round of the election on August 11, after an inconclusive first round in June. He won 57 percent of the vote.

The former chief of Guatemala's penitentiary system promised on Twitter to bring social stability back to the Central American country by "putting human dignity at the center of economic decisions."