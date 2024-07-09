Open Menu

Guatemalan Ex-prosecutor Sentenced In 'politically Motivated' Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Guatemalan ex-prosecutor sentenced in 'politically motivated' case

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) A Guatemalan court on Monday sentenced a former anti-corruption prosecutor to five years in prison, or a fine, in a case slammed by the US, UN and Amnesty International.

Virginia Laparra, 44, was found guilty of disclosing confidential information, months after she was released on house arrest following two years of detention in another case widely denounced as stitched up.

Laparra is one of multiple former prosecutors who had investigated corruption cases in Guatemala to have been arrested on the watch of Attorney General Consuelo Porras.

Porras was sanctioned in 2021 by the United States, which has placed her on a list of "corrupt" and "undemocratic" actors.

Washington accuses the attorney general's office of "undermining" democracy over attempts to delegitimize the election last year of President Bernardo Arevalo, who pulled off an upset win on an anti-graft platform.

On Monday, a court in Quetzaltenango -- where Laparra had headed a regional office of the Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity (FECI) -- sentenced her to five years' imprisonment and a fine of $6,400.

Judge Moises de Leon ruled Laparra can remain under house arrest, instead of going to prison, if she pays 64 US cents for every day of her sentence -- a total of $1,168.

Laparra was also disqualified from holding public office for 10 years.

After the sentence, Laparra insisted she had "no regrets" over her actions despite having been "imprisoned for two years for filing administrative complaints.

"

- 'Prisoner of conscience' -

Laparra was sentenced in December 2022 to four years in prison after being convicted of abuse of authority in another widely criticized trial.

Last December, Guatemala's supreme court ordered her release on house arrest after she had already served almost half her jail term, including pre-sentencing detention.

Amnesty International, which describes her as a "prisoner of conscience," said Laparra's sentencing Monday was "yet another example of the politically-motivated persecution... of those who have fought against corruption" in Guatemala.

And US State Department assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, Brian Nichols, said on X the sentencing was the latest in a series of "egregious attacks" on the rule of law.

"We urge Guatemala judicial authorities to stop using the criminal justice system to target human rights & justice defenders," he wrote.

For its part, the UN Human Rights Office in Guatemala said on X that Laparra's sentencing raised "concern about the lack of guarantees for justice operators to fulfil their role without intimidation, reprisals and attacks."

Guatemala scored 23 on a 2023 Transparency International scale of perceived public sector corruption, with 100 being the cleanest.

Arevalo, in office since January, has proposed legal reforms that would allow him to get rid of Porras, who was appointed by his predecessor to a mandate that runs until May 2026.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Supreme Court United Nations Prisoner Washington Democracy Jail Amnesty International Fine Quetzaltenango Guatemala Leon Virginia United States January May December Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

8 hours ago
 Blind murder case solved, two held

Blind murder case solved, two held

9 hours ago
 Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather conc ..

Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns

9 hours ago
 Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, ..

Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

9 hours ago
 Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers meltin ..

Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting

9 hours ago
 Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

9 hours ago
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: ..

Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed

9 hours ago
 Polio eradication priority of KP government: Ganda ..

Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur

9 hours ago
 Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains ..

Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief

9 hours ago
 June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

9 hours ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..

9 hours ago
 SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arr ..

SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape

9 hours ago

More Stories From World