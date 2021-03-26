Guatemalan Government Says Preparing to Respond to Possible US-Bound Caravan Next Week

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Guatemalan government is preparing to respond to a possible US-bound caravan of migrants that may be passing through the country next week, Guatemala's immigration institute said in a press release.

"Given information that has been obtained about the entry of a possible caravan to Guatemalan territory on March 30, the Guatemalan Migration Institute prepares in a timely manner in order to address the mass movement in a timely manner. integral," the release said on Thursday.

The release said the information it has obtained about the potential migrant caravan is not official, however, the government, including its military, and several immigration advocacy groups are working together to implement a plan to accommodate these individuals and ensure a orderly and safe migration.

The current US apprehension numbers are on pace to beat the previous mass migration flow that happened in fiscal year 2019, which saw a total of 977,509 apprehensions.

A total of 396,958 migrants have been apprehended at the US southern border in fiscal year 2021, which began in October. The data also shows that since October, about 317,590 migrants have been "expelled," turned away immediately at the border under a public health-related policy known as Title 42. The highest number of migrants expelled in fiscal year 2021 occurred in February with 70,183 expulsions.

The CBP data reveals that a majority of undocumented migrants apprehended at the southern border come from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.