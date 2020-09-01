UrduPoint.com
Guatemalan Inmates Release Prison Guards Held Hostage After Talks With Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:34 PM

Inmates in Guatemala's El Infernito have released the prison employees whom they took hostage earlier in the day, the country's Interior Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Inmates in Guatemala's El Infernito have released the prison employees whom they took hostage earlier in the day, the country's Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

"By order of the President of the country, Interior Minister Oliverio Garcia personally went to El Infiernito prison, where he secured the release of 10 employees of the penitentiary system who were taken hostage by gang members," the ministry said on Twitter.

The inmates began to protest a day prior against the transfer of local gang leaders to other penitentiary centers.

