Guatemalan Migrants Deported From US Test Positive For Coronavirus - Guatemalan President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Over a dozen more Guatemalan migrants deported from the United States to their home country have tested positive for the coronavirus, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has announced.

"A total of 22 new cases have been registered ... out of them 19 are among deported migrants," Giammattei said in a video address broadcast on Twitter on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Guatemalan Public Health Minister Hugo Monroy said the country had received deportees from the United States who showed fever symptoms and eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, media reported citing Guatemalan officials that at least 44 Guatemalans deported from the United States had tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the latest government data, there are 257 confirmed coronavirus cases in Guatemala. The country's COVID-19 death toll currently stands at seven.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are now over 2.3 million coronavirus cases confirmed globally and more than 160,500 deaths from COVID-19. The United States has the highest number of cases (over 734,000) and deaths (over 38,800) from COVID-19 out of all countries, it is followed by Spain and Italy.

