Guatemalan President Appoints New Health Minister Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Friday replaced Health Minister Hugo Monroy as well as four deputy ministers as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Prensa Libre newspaper, the changes were spurred by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Human Rights' complaints against Monroy for his handling of the health crisis. He has been panned for not providing enough supplies to COVID-19 hospitals and not paying in time to public health specialists.

To add insult to injury, his departure took place amid rising questions about the veracity of the government data on the outbreak.

"I have to announce changes at [the Guatemalan Health Ministry]; Dr. Maria Amelia Flores has been sworn in as the minister of health along with Vice Ministers Dr. Ana Garces, Dr. Francisco Coma, Dr. Nancy Pezzaross, and Dr. Edwin Montufar. We will continue working for the good of the people," Giammattei tweeted.

Guatemala has confirmed a total of 11,868 cases, with the death toll of 449.

