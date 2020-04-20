UrduPoint.com
Guatemalan President Extends Nationwide Curfew For Extra Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:46 AM

Guatemalan President Extends Nationwide Curfew for Extra Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

President of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei has prolonged the nationwide curfew in the country in light of the COVID-19 pandemic for one more week, until April 26

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) President of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei has prolonged the nationwide curfew in the country in light of the COVID-19 pandemic for one more week, until April 26.

"The orders for this week remain the same, except for the curfew, which will be in effect from 06:00 p. m. [00:00 a. m.] to 04:00 a. m. [10:00 a. m.] of the next day," a statement published in the president's Twitter account said.

Initially, the curfew in Guatemala was declared on March 22 and has been extended twice. Previously, the curfew was in effect from 04:00 p. m. to 04:00 a. m.

On Sunday, Giammattei announced an easing of restrictions in the country amid the pandemic. Thus, citizens of all Guatemalan departments except Guatemala, Sacatepequez, Chimaltenango and El Progreso were allowed to move within the country.

According to the latest data, there are 289 COVID-19 cases across the country, and seven patients died from the disease.

