Guatemalan President Orders Detention, Expulsion of US-Bound Honduran Migrants

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) President of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei announced he had ordered that all Honduran migrants heading toward the United States border through Guatemala be detained and expelled.

Reports a day prior indicated that a caravan of thousands of Hondurans illegally crossed the newly reopened border with Guatemala in hopes of reaching the US.

"We respect our Honduran brothers, we ask everyone who entered the country illegally to turn back since we gave the order to detain and expel them all," the president said in a televised statement.

Giammattei also announced the introduction of a state of high alert in 15 departments of the country.

The two countries have a visa-free travel regime but border services required entrants to provide negative COVID-19 tests. This prompted the impoverished migrants to take other routes and break through the borders illegally.

High rates of poverty and gang-related violence, recently compounded by a dire pandemic situation, have driven thousands of Hondurans to tread the perilous trek toward the US border in search of a better life.

US migration policy under fiercely anti-immigrant President Donald Trump has sought to put the impetus on Central American nations for keeping migrants from reaching the US-Mexico border.