UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guatemalan President Orders Detention, Expulsion Of US-Bound Honduran Migrants

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Guatemalan President Orders Detention, Expulsion of US-Bound Honduran Migrants

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) President of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei announced he had ordered that all Honduran migrants heading toward the United States border through Guatemala be detained and expelled.

Reports a day prior indicated that a caravan of thousands of Hondurans illegally crossed the newly reopened border with Guatemala in hopes of reaching the US.

"We respect our Honduran brothers, we ask everyone who entered the country illegally to turn back since we gave the order to detain and expel them all," the president said in a televised statement.

Giammattei also announced the introduction of a state of high alert in 15 departments of the country.

The two countries have a visa-free travel regime but border services required entrants to provide negative COVID-19 tests. This prompted the impoverished migrants to take other routes and break through the borders illegally.

High rates of poverty and gang-related violence, recently compounded by a dire pandemic situation, have driven thousands of Hondurans to tread the perilous trek toward the US border in search of a better life.

US migration policy under fiercely anti-immigrant President Donald Trump has sought to put the impetus on Central American nations for keeping migrants from reaching the US-Mexico border.

Related Topics

Trump Alert Guatemala United States Border All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 15 deaths, 625 new cases of Covid ..

10 minutes ago

President Trump, his wife test positive for Covid- ..

25 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 2, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

11 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.