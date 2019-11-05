UrduPoint.com
Guatemalan President Says Will Break All Ties With Venezuela After Inauguration

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:11 AM

Guatemalan President Says Will Break All Ties With Venezuela After Inauguration

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei said he would cut off the relationship with Venezuela after his inauguration in January 2020.

"We will do this on January 14. We are going to completely break off relations with Venezuela," the president told reporters, as quoted by the Impulso newspaper.

Giammattei beat his rival, former first lady Sandra Torres, in the second round of the election on August 11, after an inconclusive first round in June.

He won 57 percent of the vote.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido's move to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets. In May, the Venezuelan authorities thwarted a coup attempt involving the military.

