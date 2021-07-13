Guatemalan President to Ban Mass Gatherings to Stop Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei announced on Tuesday plans to declare a special state in the country, which would allow the government to ban public gatherings, to crack down on ongoing protests.

On Saturday, some 300 protesters gathered on the main square of the capital to demand Giammattei's resignation over failure to contain the pandemic and secure enough vaccines following supply delays of Russia's Sputnik V. The protests continued through Monday, as banners appeared on the city's streets demanding the president leave office.

"Tomorrow, during the Council of Ministers, we are going to impose a special state throughout the country. This way, we will limit this type of thing ” demonstrations ” because I think it's enough already, and now you will see the response.

The response is more vaccines," Giammattei told reporters.

The video of the president's address was shared by journalist Alejandro Esquite in his blog.

Giammattei said that those participating in illegal demonstrations were contributing to the spread of the virus, and the proposed measures are aimed to prevent that.

The special legal provision enables the Council of Ministers and the president of Guatemala to limit some of the basic rights of the citizens for no more than 15 days, to mobilize the army, to restrict public demonstrations and to forcibly dissolve any gatherings.

The largest anti-government rally in Guatemala in recent years took place in November 2020, when protesters set fire to the congress building following budget approval.