UrduPoint.com

Guatemalan President To Introduce State Of Emergency In Areas Of Bloody Land Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:07 PM

Guatemalan President to Introduce State of Emergency in Areas of Bloody Land Dispute

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has asked the country's government to declare a state of emergency in the areas where 13 people were killed during violent clashes over water and land

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has asked the country's government to declare a state of emergency in the areas where 13 people were killed during violent clashes over water and land.

On Friday, 12 farmers, including children, were killed by armed men in the locality of Chiquix, Nahuala municipality in the Solola department of Guatemala on their way to harvest corn. A police officer who accompanied the farmers was also killed. Two more law enforcement officers were injured in the clashes.

"In a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which I have urgently convened this Monday, I have requested the approval of a state of emergency to impose it on both municipalities to restore order and prevent new incidents of violence," the president wrote on Twitter.

According to Giammattei, the police will pursue those responsible for the attack in order to arrest and prosecute them. An investigation is currently underway against three suspects arrested for illegal possession of weapons.

Chinquix borders the town of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan. Disputes over water and land between the two localities date back to over 100 years.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Water Twitter Solola Guatemala Government

Recent Stories

Russian, Syrian Coordination Committees to Hold Vi ..

Russian, Syrian Coordination Committees to Hold Virtual Meeting on Decembre 23 - ..

1 minute ago
 Japan Carried Out First 3 Death Sentences Since 20 ..

Japan Carried Out First 3 Death Sentences Since 2019 - Reports

1 minute ago
 S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in first ..

S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in first 20 days of December

1 minute ago
 Premier League reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

Premier League reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 ANF seizes cocaine-filled capsules from Nigerian n ..

ANF seizes cocaine-filled capsules from Nigerian national

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan Sports Complex gets ready to bring curtains ..

Hamdan Sports Complex gets ready to bring curtains down on a busy 2021

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.