Guatemalan President to Introduce State of Emergency in Areas of Bloody Land Dispute

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has asked the country's government to declare a state of emergency in the areas where 13 people were killed during violent clashes over water and land.

On Friday, 12 farmers, including children, were killed by armed men in the locality of Chiquix, Nahuala municipality in the Solola department of Guatemala on their way to harvest corn. A police officer who accompanied the farmers was also killed. Two more law enforcement officers were injured in the clashes.

"In a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which I have urgently convened this Monday, I have requested the approval of a state of emergency to impose it on both municipalities to restore order and prevent new incidents of violence," the president wrote on Twitter.

According to Giammattei, the police will pursue those responsible for the attack in order to arrest and prosecute them. An investigation is currently underway against three suspects arrested for illegal possession of weapons.

Chinquix borders the town of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan. Disputes over water and land between the two localities date back to over 100 years.