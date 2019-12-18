UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guatemalans, Mexicans Charged For Conspiring To Import Cocaine Into US - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:50 AM

Guatemalans, Mexicans Charged for Conspiring to Import Cocaine Into US - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Two Guatemalan men and two Mexican men have been charged for conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and for firearms offenses, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Beltran Beltran, 57, of Mexico; Salguero Morales, 58, of Guatemala; Salguero Portillo, 49, of Guatemala; and Felix Rodriguez, 45, of Mexico, are charged with (1) conspiring to import cocaine into the United States," the release said on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said the men are also facing two charges related to using and possessing machine guns and destructive devices or conspiring to use them as part of their alleged effort to smuggle cocaine into the United States.

Each of the men faces up to life in prison on all charges against them, the release said.

The four men bribed public officials and politicians and worked with the leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel to transport large shipments of cocaine through Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico into the United States, the release said.

The defendants and others - armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers - provided armed security for the shipments of drugs, the release added.

Related Topics

Import Drugs Guatemala United States Mexico Honduras All

Recent Stories

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

3 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

3 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.