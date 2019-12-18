Guatemalans, Mexicans Charged for Conspiring to Import Cocaine Into US - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Two Guatemalan men and two Mexican men have been charged for conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and for firearms offenses, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Beltran Beltran, 57, of Mexico; Salguero Morales, 58, of Guatemala; Salguero Portillo, 49, of Guatemala; and Felix Rodriguez, 45, of Mexico, are charged with (1) conspiring to import cocaine into the United States," the release said on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said the men are also facing two charges related to using and possessing machine guns and destructive devices or conspiring to use them as part of their alleged effort to smuggle cocaine into the United States.

Each of the men faces up to life in prison on all charges against them, the release said.

The four men bribed public officials and politicians and worked with the leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel to transport large shipments of cocaine through Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico into the United States, the release said.

The defendants and others - armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers - provided armed security for the shipments of drugs, the release added.