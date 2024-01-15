Guatemala's Arevalo Takes Office Despite Delays, Attempts To Block Him
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Bernardo Arevalo was finally sworn in overnight as Guatemala's president after the ceremony was delayed for over nine hours Sunday, capping months of judicial machinations to block the anti-corruption crusader from office.
The 65-year-old lawmaker, ex-diplomat and sociologist pulled off a major upset when he swept from obscurity to win elections last August, firing up voters weary of graft in one of Latin America's poorest nations.
He took the oath of office after warding off a barrage of attempts to prevent him from taking power -- including by graft-accused prosecutors closely aligned with the country's political and economic ruling class.
Tensions soared Sunday as the opposition-dominated Congress engaged in hours of tug-of-war over the status of the 23 lawmakers from Arevalo's Semilla (Seed) movement, due to the suspension of his party on fraud allegations widely seen as trumped up.
The lawmakers were finally accepted as full party members and the ceremony could get underway around midnight.
The delays prompted the European Union, Organization of American States and other Latin American governments to issue a statement urging Congress to "fulfill its constitutional mandate to hand over power as required by the Constitution."
Samantha Power, leading the US delegation to the inauguration, wrote on social media that Congress should "uphold the will of the people. The world is watching."
Arevalo received the strong backing of the international community amid the onslaught of efforts to block him from the presidency.
Graft-accused prosecutors had tried to overturn the election results and strip Arevalo of immunity from prosecution. His Semilla party had its registration suspended.
The inauguration was attended by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro and Spanish King Felipe VI.
Chile's President Gabriel Boric had to leave before the ceremony, due to the lengthy delays.
