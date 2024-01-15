Guatemala's Arevalo Takes Office, Vows To Fight Corruption
Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Guatemala's new President Bernardo Arevalo promised early on Monday to fight corruption and stand firm against global authoritarianism, in his first speech after being sworn in.
"We will not allow our institutions to be bent by corruption and impunity," he said at the inauguration ceremony -- held in Guatemala City more than nine hours late after a last-ditch effort to prevent the anti-corruption crusader from taking office.
The 65-year-old former lawmaker, diplomat and sociologist pulled off a major upset when he swept from obscurity to win elections last August, firing up voters weary of graft in one of Latin America's poorest nations.
He took the oath of office after warding off a barrage of attempts to prevent him from taking power -- including by prosecutors facing accusations of graft who are closely aligned with the country's political and economic ruling class.
The prosecutors had tried to overturn the election results and strip Arevalo -- who enjoyed strong support from the international community -- of immunity from prosecution.
His Semilla (Seed) party had its registration suspended on fraud allegations widely seen as trumped up.
The opposition-dominated Congress engaged in hours of tug-of-war Sunday over the status of 23 Semilla lawmakers due to the party's suspension.
The lawmakers were finally accepted and the inauguration ceremony got underway around midnight.
With the presidential sash across his chest, Arevalo warned of "a wave of authoritarianism, the spread of intolerance, the restriction of dissent."
"During these last months we have faced complex tensions and challenges that led many to believe that we were destined for an authoritarian setback," he said, adding that Guatemala's "painful passage of uncertainty" was now giving way to hope.
