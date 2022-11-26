MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The Guatemalan Migration Institute said on Friday it has banned the entry of one Russian and one Belarusian nationals, sanctioned by the United States for alleged corruption crimes, to the country and revoked their residence permits.

On November 18, the US Treasury sanctioned two individuals and three entities for alleged Russian-backed corruption in the Guatemalan mining sector. The individuals include a Russian national, Dmitry Kudryakov, and a Belarusian national, Iryna Litviniuk. The entities are subsidiaries of Russia's Solway Investment Group, which has exploited Guatemalan mines since 2011: Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel, Compania Procesadora de Niquel, and Mayaniquel.

Kudryakov led Solway's mining operations in Guatemala, and along with Litviniuk, allegedly led multiple bribery schemes over several years involving politicians, judges, and government officials, according to the release. Litviniuk purportedly conducted corrupt acts to further Russian influence-peddling schemes by unlawfully giving cash payments to public officials in exchange for support for Russian mining interests, the Treasury claimed.

"For the implementation of the decision of the National Security Council regarding the migration situation of Mr. Dmitry Kudryakov and Mrs. Iryna Litviniuk and considering that they have left the national territory, the Guatemalan Migration Institute informed the National Migration Office about the entry ban of these people and the suspension of the residence permits of Mr. Dmitry Kudryakov and Mrs. Iryna Litviniuk," the institute said on Twitter.

Following the imposition of US sanctions, Mayaniquel denied any links to Solway Investment Group or the sanctioned nationals. The company assured that its lawyers were in contact with the US Treasury, adding that the company was available for any inspection in connection with this inaccurate information.

In August 2021, The New York Times reported, citing witnesses' testimonies, that Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei had been allegedly receiving millions of Dollars in bribes from Russians involved in ties with a local mining company.