Guatemala's Authorities Evacuating Citizens Due To Eruption Of Fuego Volcano - CONRED

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 07:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The Guatemalan authorities are evacuating residents of the municipality of San Pedro Yepocapa and some other areas due to the eruption of Central America's most active volcano, Fuego, the Guatemalan Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) said on Thursday.

"Municipal coordinators for disaster reduction ” COMRED ” and institutions that make up the CONRED system have carried out preventive evacuations in the municipality of San Pedro Yepocapa, Chimaltenango, and the villages Panimache I and II, El Porvenir, and Morelia," CONRED said in a statement on the website.

The authorities have established two large shelters to accommodate nearly 900 families evacuated from the danger zones, the agency said.

According to CONRED, the new eruption of Fuego is accompanied by the release of ash and gases to a height of more than 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) and lava flowing from the eastern and western slopes of the volcano.

Fuego, also called Volcan de Fuego, is the most active volcano in Central America, which is located some 45 kilometers from Guatemala's capital, Guatemala City, on the borders of the departments of Chimaltenango, Escuintla, and Sacatepequez.

In June 2018, the powerful eruption of the volcano affected 1.7 million of the approximately 16.6 million residents of the country. At least 190 people died in the volcanic eruption.

