Guatemala's Envoy To The UN Meets Ambassador Munir Akram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Guatemala's Ambassador to the United Nations, Jose Alberto Briz Gutierrez, Thursday paid a courtesy call on Pakistan Ambassador Munir Akram at the Pakistan Mission to the UN.
Both diplomats discussed a wide range of issues that included enhancing cooperation between the two missions bilaterally as well as across the UN platforms among other matters.
Recent Stories
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline
CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation
New Year holiday announced for federal government
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..
Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection
China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
More Stories From World
-
Malaysia agrees to resume search for missing MH370 plane4 minutes ago
-
Poland summons Hungary ambassador over asylum for ex-minister4 minutes ago
-
Guatemala's envoy to the UN meets Ambassador Munir Akram4 minutes ago
-
Eight dead in Greece migrant boat sinking: coastguard4 minutes ago
-
Sweden sees red over Germany's energy policy5 minutes ago
-
US diplomats visit Syria to meet new rulers5 minutes ago
-
Malaysia to resume search for missing MH370 plane: transport minister1 hour ago
-
Malaysia agrees to resume search for missing MH370 plane1 hour ago
-
Spurs survive Man Utd comeback to reach League Cup semi-finals1 hour ago
-
Japan inspects US air base over chemical spill2 hours ago
-
Swiss ready to seal EU deal2 hours ago
-
Honda and Nissan merger talks: what's at stake2 hours ago