Guatemala's Envoy To The UN Meets Ambassador Munir Akram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Guatemala's envoy to the UN meets Ambassador Munir Akram

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Guatemala's Ambassador to the United Nations, Jose Alberto Briz Gutierrez, Thursday paid a courtesy call on Pakistan Ambassador Munir Akram at the Pakistan Mission to the UN.

Both diplomats discussed a wide range of issues that included enhancing cooperation between the two missions bilaterally as well as across the UN platforms among other matters.

