UrduPoint.com

Guatemala's Fuego Volcano Erupts - Volcano Watch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Guatemala's Fuego Volcano Erupts - Volcano Watch

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Guatemalan volcanologists reported on Thursday a powerful eruption of the Fuego volcano in the west of the country, with lava flows threatening several nearby municipalities.

"According to the National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology Insivumeh ... at 7:35 am (01:35 GMT) on Thursday, September 23, pyroclastic flows in the Ceniza and Trinidad gorges were recorded descending the Fuego volcano," the national disaster relief committee Conred said in a statement.

The authorities warned that the highway southeast of the volcano was closed and an ash cloud six kilometers (3.

7 miles) in radius was spreading. The lava flow, according to the estimates, has already moved 2-4 kilometers inland.

The municipalities of Ceniza, Taniluya and Trinidad have launched preventive evacuation of residents and opened shelters. The authorities advised wearing masks and covering drains and pipes from ash.

The Fuego volcano, located some 45 kilometers from the capital, is one of the most active volcanoes in Central America. The last time it erupted in February 2021. In June 2018, a powerful eruption of the Fuego volcano killed 190 people and affected 1.7 million of the country's 16.6 million population.

Related Topics

Trinidad February June September 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

39 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.