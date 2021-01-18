MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Guatemala's Human Rights Ombudsman Jordan Rodas Andrade has expressed concerns over the use of force against thousands of migrants from Honduras trying to pass through the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ombudsman said police and military servicemen used force and tear gas to disperse a caravan of migrants from Honduras.

"Migration happens because in our countries there are no minimum conditions for a dignified life. It is necessary to have empathy and solidarity," Jordan Rodas stressed on Twitter, calling the "brutal use of force" against migrants "deplorable.

"

Earlier in January, a caravan of some 4,500 Honduran migrants crossed over into Guatemala, escaping from gang-related violence, poverty and unemployment in their home country. Guatemalan authorities have said that they were not going to allow people in who violated migration rules.

So far, over 900 people have been deported back to Honduras.