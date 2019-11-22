UrduPoint.com
Guatemala's President Impressed By Istanbul Airport

Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:00 PM

ISTANBUL , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Guatemala's president paid a private visit to Istanbul and he had all the good things to say about the city and the new Istanbul Airport.

Jimmy Morales and his wife arrived in Istanbul two days ago for a private trip. Speaking to reporters at the Istanbul Airport, Morales said he was very "impressed" that the airport's construction from the scratch has reached its final stage in just 42 months.

Speaking about Istanbul, Morales said, the city deserved to host the most tourists and that he wanted to start direct flights between Guatemala and Turkey.

"It is admirable that the capacity of flights [at the airport] in summer is 1,800 and during the winter it is 1,200.

"I have seen that Turkey makes the best out of its geographical location and needless to say, when the project is completed, there will be much more when all six runways are operational," Morales said.

He added that Istanbul was a v very rich and a beautiful city both in historical and cultural terms.

"I had dinner against the Bosphorus, I could not get enough of the view, I watched the sunrise behind the mosques," he said.

