Gucci parts ways with Italian designer Sabato de Sarno

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Luxury giant Gucci announced on Thursday it was parting ways with Italian designer Sabato De Sarno, who had been its creative director for two years.

De Sarno was appointed to the job in January 2023, succeeding Alessandro Michele, who had been Gucci's creative director for seven years.

"Gucci today announces the end of its collaboration with creative director Sabato De Sarno," the fashion brand owned by French luxury group Kering said.

"The Fall-Winter '25 fashion show in Milan on February 25 will be presented by the Gucci design office. The new artistic direction will be announced in due time," Gucci said.

De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, then moved to Dolce & Gabbana.

The designer from Naples joined Valentino in 2009, where he rose through the ranks to become fashion director.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sabato for his passion and dedication to Gucci," Gucci chief executive Stefano Cantino said.

"I sincerely appreciate how he honoured Gucci's craftsmanship and heritage with such commitment."

Gucci accounts for nearly half of Kering's total sales.

Kering said in October that its 2024 operating profit could come in at half of its 2023 level after Gucci sales slumped, particularly in Asia.

The group will publish its annual results on Tuesday.

