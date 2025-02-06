Gucci Parts Ways With Italian Designer Sabato De Sarno
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Luxury giant Gucci announced on Thursday it was parting ways with Italian designer Sabato De Sarno, who had been its creative director for two years.
De Sarno was appointed to the job in January 2023, succeeding Alessandro Michele, who had been Gucci's creative director for seven years.
"Gucci today announces the end of its collaboration with creative director Sabato De Sarno," the fashion brand owned by French luxury group Kering said.
"The Fall-Winter '25 fashion show in Milan on February 25 will be presented by the Gucci design office. The new artistic direction will be announced in due time," Gucci said.
De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, then moved to Dolce & Gabbana.
The designer from Naples joined Valentino in 2009, where he rose through the ranks to become fashion director.
"I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sabato for his passion and dedication to Gucci," Gucci chief executive Stefano Cantino said.
"I sincerely appreciate how he honoured Gucci's craftsmanship and heritage with such commitment."
Gucci accounts for nearly half of Kering's total sales.
Kering said in October that its 2024 operating profit could come in at half of its 2023 level after Gucci sales slumped, particularly in Asia.
The group will publish its annual results on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
More Stories From World
-
AstraZeneca annual profit jumps despite China woes2 minutes ago
-
Gucci parts ways with Italian designer Sabato de Sarno2 minutes ago
-
Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris12 minutes ago
-
Weapons found at Swedish school after massacre: police12 minutes ago
-
President Zardari's visit to further expedite CPEC high-quality development: CM Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Pakistani athletes to participate in Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China52 minutes ago
-
Trump signs order barring trans athletes from women's sports52 minutes ago
-
Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris52 minutes ago
-
January sets 'surprising' heat record: EU monitor1 hour ago
-
Australia's Stoinis retires from ODIs ahead of Champions Trophy1 hour ago
-
ArcelorMittal to build US plant for steel used in electric cars2 hours ago
-
Honda-Nissan merger talks 'basically over': source2 hours ago