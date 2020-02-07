UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guernsey Issues First Post-Brexit Licences To French Fishers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:53 PM

Guernsey issues first post-Brexit licences to French fishers

Guernsey authorities said Friday they had issued the first licences to French fishermen cut off from its waters since Britain quit the European Union on January 31

Rennes, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Guernsey authorities said Friday they had issued the first licences to French fishermen cut off from its waters since Britain quit the European Union on January 31.

Guernsey, like the other Channel Islands off France's northern coast, is a self-governing dependency of the British crown but is not part of the UK and was never part of the EU.

The fate of French fishermen in Guernsey waters was linked to Brexit, however, as their operation was governed by a treaty called the Convention of London which expired with Britain's EU membership.

France and Guernsey had agreed that access would remain open throughout a Brexit transition period that ends in December, though the island government decided to replace the treaty with a new licencing scheme, pending which fishing was suspended.

On Friday, the government of Guernsey in a statement "confirms that the first authorisations have been issued to allow continued access... for French fishing vessels during the 2020 Brexit transition period.

" It said a new system was now in place "for issuing individual authorisation to French vessels wishing to continue fishing" in Guernsey waters in 2020 "on a provisional basis." Herve Morin, a senior official from France's northern Normandy region, welcomed progress made and said the two authorities will "obviously continue to study the development of (their) future partnership".

Dimitri Rogoff, chairman of the Normandy Regional Fisheries Committee, has said about fifty boats from Normandy and more than 100 from neighbouring Brittany are "more or less dependent" on the waters of Guernsey -- a few hundred individuals in total.

Fishermen of eight EU members are heavily dependent on British waters, including France which relies on them for 30 percent of its seafood turnover.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has identified fishing as one of the EU's top two priorities in negotiations with Britain on future trade ties, even as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to reclaim "full control" of British fishing waters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France European Union London Progress United Kingdom Brexit January December 2020 From Government Top

Recent Stories

US Immigration Authorities Using Cell Phone Data t ..

3 minutes ago

Strong Winds Leave Over 320,000 People Without Pow ..

3 minutes ago

Senior Russian Security Official Dismisses US Thre ..

3 minutes ago

China Says Whistle-Blower Doctor in Wuhan Dies of ..

3 minutes ago

Food price to be stabilized in coming months

2 minutes ago

International Journalists Federation Urges Iraq's ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.