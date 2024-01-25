Open Menu

Guerreiro Gets Bayern Back On Track As Union Coach Clashes With Sane

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Guerreiro gets Bayern back on track as Union coach clashes with Sane

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Raphael Guerreiro scored the only goal as Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin 1-0 at home on Wednesday, with the visiting coach sent to the stands for grabbing Leroy Sane's face.

With Bayern in front after Guerreiro's second-half strike, Union striker Kevin Behrens was brought to the ground in the penalty box by a home defender with 20 minutes remaining.

The Union players and staff became increasingly incensed as VAR seemingly decided not to intervene, with visiting manager Nenad Bjelica grabbing Sane's face and pushing the winger as he tried to take a throw in minutes later.

Bjelica saw straight red and was sent to the stands, arguing with home fans as he was escorted by stewards, while Sane received a yellow card for retaliating.

"I don't want to say anything about it, it'd be dumb to throw oil on the fire, but it doesn't look good" Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel told Sky after the game.

Bayern held on as Union sought a late equaliser, but the tension among the home side was clear, with the German champions sitting in the unfamiliar second spot, four points behind Bayer Leverkusen.

Bjelica told Sky Sane "came and provoked me" but said "what I did, shouldn't be tolerated. I understand the red card."

Watching a replay of the penalty, Bjelica told Sky "I've seen those given, but of course it's not easy to give a penalty here in front of 70,000 Bayern fans."

The win may however be costly for the home side, who lost Dayot Upamecano to a hamstring injury, bringing former Spurs defender Eric Dier onto the pitch for the first time in Bayern colours.

With Kim Min-jae on Asia Cup duty, Matthijs de Ligt could be Bayern's only fit centre-back should Upamecano fail to return in Saturday's clash with Augsburg.

"It's bad" Tuchel told Sky. "In two days we'll be sitting on the bus to Augsburg. "It could be a hamstring tear."

Bayern had lost 1-0 at home to Werder Bremen on Sunday, failing to score a goal for the first time in four years.

Bayern last lost two league matches at home in 2001, highlighting the historical dominance of Germany's most successful club.

Union, having hit the heights of Champions League qualification last campaign, travelled to Munich stuck in the middle of a relegation battle, sitting one place and three points clear of the drop in Wednesday's rescheduled fixture.

Upamecano failed to return after half-time, bringing Dier on for his Bayern debut. The England international said he was "mentally ready to play whenever I'm needed."

"It's a very proud moment to make my debut for the club, hopefully I can continue to help the team."

Having said on Tuesday his side were "well below expectations" in Sunday's loss to Bremen, Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel's half-time speech did the trick, Guerreiro scoring just a minute after the break.

Harry Kane hit the woodwork but the ball fell at the feet of the Portuguese, who booted in the opener.

Kane looked to have scored his 23rd goal in just his 18th league match shortly after Guerreiro's opener, but VAR found Sane offside in the build-up.

Bayern's goal forced Union to push forward and Behrens hit the turf under heavy attention from the home defence on the counter, leading to Bjelica's clash with Sane.

The tension continued in the dying stages, the referee handed out four yellow cards in injury time, including for England captain Kane.

dwi/nr

Related Topics

Fire German Oil Germany Augsburg Bremen Munich Berlin May Sunday From Asia Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

11 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

11 hours ago
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

11 hours ago
 Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slash ..

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

11 hours ago
 EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

11 hours ago
 NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

11 hours ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on ..

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday

11 hours ago
 All citizens are equal before law regardless of th ..

All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World