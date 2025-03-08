Guerrillas, Dissidents And Drug Lords: Colombia's Mixed Bag Of Armed Groups
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Colombia is confronting its worst outbreak of violence since a 2016 peace deal saw the FARC guerrilla group, the biggest in Latin America at the time, lay down arms.
As other groups moved into the remote, rural areas from where the FARC used to operate -- many off-limits to the military -- tensions continued to bubble under the surface.
Despite ongoing peace negotiations with the government of Colombia's first leftist president, Gustavo Petro -- himself a former guerrilla -- armed groups have grown in strength in recent years.
Clashes between groups have increased by 54 percent between 2022 and 2023, according to the 2024 Armed Conflict Survey of the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).
The production of coca leaf -- the main ingredient in cocaine, the groups' main source of income -- reached a record level in 2022, and armed groups have "resumed armed conflict against the state, reigniting violence," said the survey.
In the latest incident, dissident former FARC members, who rejected the 2016 peace pact, were blamed for an attack in a key coca-growing region in the southwest that saw fighters take 29 soldiers and police officers hostage.
Here is an overview of Colombia's main armed groups:
