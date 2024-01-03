Open Menu

Guest Injured After Italian MP Takes Gun To NYE Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Guest injured after Italian MP takes gun to NYE party

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Italian prosecutors launched an investigation Tuesday after an MP from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party took a gun to a New Year's Eve party where someone was shot with it.

Emanuele Pozzolo, a lawmaker for Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party, has admitted owning the mini revolver but says he did not fire it.

Prosecutors said in a statement they were looking into possible offences including involuntary or negligent injury and failure to safeguard a weapon. They said they had seized the gun, a North American Arms 0.22 handgun.

They also seized the bullet discharged into the left thigh of a guest, reported to be the son-in-law of a bodyguard of junior justice minister Andrea Delmastro, who newspapers said also attended the party.

The victim has already been discharged from hospital and had not made any formal complaint, the prosecutors said.

"I confirm that the shot was accidentally fired from a pistol I legally held but it was not me that fired," Pozzolo, 38, said in a statement cited by the La Repubblica daily.

Opposition politicians expressed astonishment and outrage at the incident at a party in Rosazza near Turin.

Possession of firearms in Italy is strictly regulated, although Meloni's party last month proposed to reduce to 16 the minimum age for obtaining a permit for a hunting rifle.

"We could not have imagined that the passion for weapons of Giorgia Meloni's party was such that MPs would take them loaded to New Year's Eve parties," said Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left Democratic Party.

Former centrist prime minister Matteo Renzi added: "Why bring guns to a New Year's Eve party in the presence of MPs and members of the government?

"Meloni's (party) are not a ruling class. They are inadequate, incapable, unpresentable. And dangerous, first and foremost for themselves."Neither Meloni nor her party has yet to react officially.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Turin Italy From Mini Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

2 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

2 hours ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

2 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

2 hours ago
 IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

2 hours ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

2 hours ago
Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

3 hours ago
 LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Fac ..

LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

3 hours ago
 Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant ..

Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

3 hours ago
 AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth end ..

AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth endowment fund for poor

3 hours ago
 ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

3 hours ago

More Stories From World