VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East is being attended by guests from 68 countries, including the United States, Japan, and European states, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and presidential envoy in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"A total of 68 countries are already participating in the forum, and not only those close to the Far East, these are Australia, Austria, Great Britain, the USA, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan, Ireland, Italy," Trutnev said at a Valdai Discussion Club session.

"This suggests that, despite a significantly changed structure of the world, nevertheless, we are interesting to each other. We have a chance for understanding," he said.

