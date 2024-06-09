Guests praise Kingdom’s services to Islam, Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj under the Guests of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit hailed the generous gesture as a proof of the special care and attention the Kingdom’s leadership pays to islam and Muslims.

Secretary General of Islamic Society of Vietnam Mustapha Yousef praised the great services the Kingdom provides to pilgrims, not only at holy sites but in Makkah, Madinah, and in all roads pilgrims take. He said the Kingdom’s generosity has always removed all obstacles and ensured pilgrims a smooth Hajj,SPA reported.

Hajji Murad from Uzbekistan extended his thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his efforts to unify Muslims and serve their causes.

He commended the efforts of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance for implementing humanitarian initiatives.

Abdulwali Abdulbaqi, a pilgrim who works as reporter for Uzbekistan national tv, expressed his gratitude for being able to perform this year’s Hajj under the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program, thanking the Kingdom’s leadership for the service to Islam and Muslims and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for the generous hospitality they receive.