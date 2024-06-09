Open Menu

Guests Praise Kingdom’s Services To Islam, Muslims

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Guests praise Kingdom’s services to Islam, Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj under the Guests of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit hailed the generous gesture as a proof of the special care and attention the Kingdom’s leadership pays to islam and Muslims.

Secretary General of Islamic Society of Vietnam Mustapha Yousef praised the great services the Kingdom provides to pilgrims, not only at holy sites but in Makkah, Madinah, and in all roads pilgrims take. He said the Kingdom’s generosity has always removed all obstacles and ensured pilgrims a smooth Hajj,SPA reported.

Hajji Murad from Uzbekistan extended his thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his efforts to unify Muslims and serve their causes.

He commended the efforts of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance for implementing humanitarian initiatives.

Abdulwali Abdulbaqi, a pilgrim who works as reporter for Uzbekistan national tv, expressed his gratitude for being able to perform this year’s Hajj under the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program, thanking the Kingdom’s leadership for the service to Islam and Muslims and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for the generous hospitality they receive.

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Makkah Uzbekistan Vietnam Muslim TV All From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

1 minute ago
 ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

19 hours ago
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

19 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

19 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

19 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

20 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World