UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guillermo Lasso Sworn In As New President Of Ecuador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Guillermo Lasso Sworn in as New President of Ecuador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Businessman-turned-politician Guillermo Lasso Mendoza got inaugurated as president of Ecuador at the ceremony of concession of the power, which took place in the country's national assembly palace.

During the inauguration, broadcast by national media, Lasso, 65, took the oath and received the symbols of presidential power. The newly sworn-in Ecuadorian president arrived at the venue accompanied by his wife, daughter and the country's military leadership. The ceremony was attended by the heads of Brazil, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the King of Spain.

The hall was filled at 30% attendance capacity in line with COVID-19 regulations.

Lasso defeated Andres Arauz in a runoff election in April.

Ecuador's National Electoral Council reported that Lasso's, supported by the right-wing CREO movement, received more than 52.36% of the vote, whereas leftist Arauz received just over 47.64%.

The new president is expected to face significant challenges steering the country amid health and economic crises with no solid backing from the parliament, as his supporters occupy only 12 seats out of 137.

During his first press conference in the presidential capacity, Lasso promised to root out corruption and vaccinate the population against COVID-19. He stated that he did not intend to persecute political opponents, promised to ensure the independence of the judiciary branch and the prosecutor's office, as well as the freedom of the media.

Related Topics

Election Corruption National Assembly Parliament Vote Wife Mendoza Independence Spain Ecuador Brazil Dominican Republic Haiti April Media From

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

1 hour ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.