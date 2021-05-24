Guillermo Lasso Sworn in as New President of Ecuador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Businessman-turned-politician Guillermo Lasso Mendoza got inaugurated as president of Ecuador at the ceremony of concession of the power, which took place in the country's national assembly palace.

During the inauguration, broadcast by national media, Lasso, 65, took the oath and received the symbols of presidential power. The newly sworn-in Ecuadorian president arrived at the venue accompanied by his wife, daughter and the country's military leadership. The ceremony was attended by the heads of Brazil, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the King of Spain.

The hall was filled at 30% attendance capacity in line with COVID-19 regulations.

Lasso defeated Andres Arauz in a runoff election in April.

Ecuador's National Electoral Council reported that Lasso's, supported by the right-wing CREO movement, received more than 52.36% of the vote, whereas leftist Arauz received just over 47.64%.

The new president is expected to face significant challenges steering the country amid health and economic crises with no solid backing from the parliament, as his supporters occupy only 12 seats out of 137.

During his first press conference in the presidential capacity, Lasso promised to root out corruption and vaccinate the population against COVID-19. He stated that he did not intend to persecute political opponents, promised to ensure the independence of the judiciary branch and the prosecutor's office, as well as the freedom of the media.