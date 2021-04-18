UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:00 AM

Guillermo Lasso Wins Ecuador's Presidential Election With 52.36% - Final Results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Guillermo Lasso from the CREO right-wing movement won Ecuador's presidential election with over 52 percent of the votes, the National Electoral Council said, releasing final voting results.

With 100 percent of the ballots from the presidential runoff counted, the electoral council said on Saturday that Lasso, a 65-year-old former banker, won 52.36 percent, while his rival leftist candidate Andres Arauz from the Union of Hope coalition got 47.64 percent.

The second round of Ecuador's presidential election was held last Sunday.

At a press conference held earlier this week, Ecuador's president-elect Lasso promised to eradicate corruption and win the battle against COVID-19. He said Ecuador was facing a harsh economic and healthcare crisis and promised to form a government that would help tackle some of the key issues.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Guillermo Lasso on his election victory on Tuesday.

Lasso is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 24.

