Guinea Allocates 46.5 Million U.S. Dollars For Technical Education: Official
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 05:18 PM
CONAKRY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The budget allocated to the Guinean Ministry of Technical Education and Vocational Training is estimated at 400 billion Guinean francs (about 46.5 million U.S. dollars), said an official Wednesday.
In a recent interview with local media, Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training Alpha Bacar Barry said that this amount is included in the funding dedicated to the education sector, estimated between 14 percent to 15 percent of the national budget.
The ministry this year has been awarded 25 million U.S. dollars from the Islamic Development Bank for the construction of two new regional schools of art and crafts, and 26 million euros (about 28 million U.S. dollars) from the European Union to qualify technical education and create jobs, he said.
