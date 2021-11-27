Guinea Bans Use of Telephones at Schools - Education Ministry

Guinea's Minister of Education and Literacy Guillaume Hawing has banned the use of telephones in schools during lessons and assessments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Guinea's Minister of education and Literacy Guillaume Hawing has banned the use of telephones in schools during lessons and assessments.

"It is officially prohibited to use phones or other related items such as tablets, watches and bluetooth headphones during classes and assessments on the territory of public and private schools in the Republic of Guinea," the statement said, as cited by Guinee 360.

It is noted that verification commissions will come to schools without prior notice.