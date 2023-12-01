Guinea-Bissau army says in control after gunfire, clashes

(@FahadShabbir)

Bissau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Guinea-Bissau's army said Friday it was holding the leader of the security forces unit involved in overnight clashes in the capital and had the situation under control.

Gunfire was heard for part of the night and early on Friday in Bissau, in exchanges between members of the national guard and presidential guard special forces, an AFP reporter heard.

The firing came after national guard soldiers freed two members of the government, who had been questioned by police on Thursday.

"Colonel (Victor) Tchongo is in our hands. The situation is completely under control," military chief of staff spokesman Captain Jorgito Biague told AFP.

Tchongo, who is in the national guard, had surrendered, a military official said on condition of anonymity, due to the sensitivity of the matter.

He also said Economy and Finance Minister Souleiman Seidi and Secretary of State for the Treasury Antonio Monteiro -- whom national guard members are suspected of extracting -- had been found safe.

The two men had been summoned by the judiciary on Thursday and taken into custody.

Police questioned them for several hours about a withdrawal of $10 million from state coffers, according to military and intelligence sources who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.