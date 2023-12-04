Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

The president of Guinea-Bissau issued a decree on Monday dissolving the parliament after an attempted coup in the West African nation

Violence had erupted between members of the national guard and special forces of the presidential guard on Thursday night in the capital Bissau, leaving two people dead before the army ordered its forces back to barracks.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who was in Dubai attending the COP28 climate conference, arrived back in Bissau on Saturday and announced that an "attempted coup d'etat" had prevented him from returning earlier.