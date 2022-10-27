UrduPoint.com

Guinea-Bissau Leader Tells Zelenskyy Putin Ready To Hold Talks On Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Guinea-Bissau Leader Tells Zelenskyy Putin Ready to Hold Talks on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him during their meeting in Moscow that he was ready to hold talks on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Guinea-Bissau's president to Kiev on Wednesday, a day after the leader of the western African nation visited Russia.

"Yesterday I was in Russia with President Putin, who asked me to pass a message to you, to talk to you... I am here not only as the president of Guinea-Bissau, but also as the head of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), and I came here with this message, understanding my mission and my function. That is ” communicating the real position, communicating your signals to all ECOWAS countries. This decision was not just made spontaneously; it was preceded by many discussions, and actually to all the arguments that I told him (Putin), he told me: I am ready for negotiations with (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy," Embalo said during a joint briefing with Zelenskyy in Kiev.

Commenting on the possibility of dialogue with Russia, Zelenskyy said that he considered Moscow's signals about readiness to negotiate as part of state rhetoric aimed at Russians and people in states that support Russia.

In late September, Putin said that Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine and called on Kiev to stop the hostilities. Zelenskyy stated that Kiev was also ready for a dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia, and signed a decree on the impossibility of holding talks with Russia under Putin's rule on October 4.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev Guinea-Bissau September October All

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

2 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

2 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

2 hours ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

2 hours ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

2 hours ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.