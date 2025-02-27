Open Menu

Guinea-Bissau Opposition Calls For Nationwide Strike

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Guinea-Bissau opposition calls for nationwide strike

Bissau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Guinea-Bissau's opposition has called for a nationwide strike beginning Thursday, the day it says the mandate of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo officially ends.

Embalo was sworn in for a five-year term on February 27, 2020, after a disputed election in the small West African nation, and on Sunday announced elections will only be held in November.

"We call on the population to stay at home. All markets, shops and offices will be closed," former premier Nuno Gomes Nabiam said Wednesday in a speech on behalf of an opposition coalition.

"We call for total paralysis of the country," he told hundreds of supporters after a meeting of coalition leaders.

The opposition insists Embalo's term expires on February 27, but gatherings have been banned for several weeks by the interior ministry in the run-up to the date.

Security forces were deployed Wednesday at strategic points across the capital.

"We have taken the legal measures provided for by law to guarantee the safety of our population," said Interior Minister Botche Cande.

A high-level mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met leaders of several parties earlier this week to try to renew political dialogue.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

3 hours ago
 New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

9 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

10 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

11 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

11 hours ago
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

11 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

11 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of th ..

UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..

11 hours ago
 UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue ..

UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World