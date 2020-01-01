Guinea-Bissau opposition chief wins presidential election

(@FahadShabbir)

Bissau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Opposition leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo has won presidential elections in the volatile West African state of Guinea-Bissau, picking up 53.55 percent of votes, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced Wednesday.

His rival Domingos Simoes Pereira, head of the country's historic ruling party PAIGC, took 46.45 percent in Sunday's runoff. "I declare Umaro Sissoco Embalo to be the winner of this second round," CNE President Jose Pedro Sambu said.