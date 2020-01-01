UrduPoint.com
Guinea-Bissau Opposition Chief Wins Presidential Election

Wed 01st January 2020

Opposition leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo has won presidential elections in the volatile West African state of Guinea-Bissau, picking up 53.55 percent of votes, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced Wednesday

Bissau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Opposition leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo has won presidential elections in the volatile West African state of Guinea-Bissau, picking up 53.55 percent of votes, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced Wednesday.

His rival Domingos Simoes Pereira, head of the country's historic ruling party PAIGC, took 46.45 percent in Sunday's runoff.

"I declare Umaro Sissoco Embalo to be the winner of this second round," CNE President Jose Pedro Sambu said.

Embalo takes over from Jose Mario Vaz, who came to power in 2014 on hopes of stabilising a country notorious for coups and assassinations since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974.

But his tenure was hampered by a paralysing faceoff with parliament under the country's semi-presidential political system.

The CNE put turnout at 72.67 percent, virtually identical to the first round of voting on November 24, which Pereira won with 40.1 percent against 28 percent for Embalo.

