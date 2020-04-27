UrduPoint.com
Guinea-Bissau President Orders Madagascar's Syrup Against COVID-19 - Madagascar Leader

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has ordered Madagascar's therapeutic syrup against COVID-19, made of wormwood, and intends not only to import it to his own country, but to transport the remedy to neighboring counties in Western Africa by plane as well, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said on Monday.

Rajoelina has recently presented the herbal drink, branded Covid-Organics and developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research. The drink contains artemisia, believed to be an efficient cure against tropical malaria. Rajoelina believes that effect from Covid-Organics can be seen within seven days. The drink is already being distributed to local school children. However, Fadela Chaib, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization, has said that the organization does not know if wormwood can cure COVID-19.

"Thanks to Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo for the offer to supply his country and neighbors in Western Africa with TAMBAVY CVO/Covid-Organics. He has ordered a plane to transport it from Madagascar," Rajoelina wrote on Twitter.

Rajoelina also said that Senegalese President Macky Sall had ordered the herbal cure on Friday.

According to the Malagasy Health Ministry, the country has recorded 124 COVID-19 cases, including 71 recoveries. Guinea-Bissau has confirmed 53 cases, including three recoveries and one death. Senegal has confirmed as many as 671 COVID-19 cases, including 283 recoveries and nine deaths.

