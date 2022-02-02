UrduPoint.com

Guinea-Bissau President Says Situation In Capital Calm Again

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said on Tuesday that the situation in Bissau, the country's capital, is calm again after reports of gunshots near the government palace.

The sounds of gunfire were reportedly heard near the government palace, where an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers was held with the participation of the president and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam. The Economic Community of West African States and the African Union called the events taking place in the country an attempted coup.

"I am fine Alhamdoulillah. The government took control over the situation. I thank the people of Guinea-Bissau and all people outside our country who are concerned for my government and me. Long live the Republic and may God watch over Guinea-Bissau," the president tweeted.

In addition, the president told the Jeune Afrique news agency that there were "many dead" after the shooting that lasted over five hours. Embalo also confirmed that he is located in the presidential palace.

