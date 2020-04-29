Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam said Wednesday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus and was staying at home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam said Wednesday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus and was staying at home.

"I have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, I am staying at home and doing well," he said on Facebook.

A medical team came to Nabiam's residence in the West African nation's capital Bissau to test his family and their contacts, he added.

The World Health Organization estimates that Guinea-Bissau has 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. One person has died from virus-related complications.