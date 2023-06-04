Guinea-Bissau to Vote in Legislative Polls on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Guinea-Bissau will vote in a parliamentary election on Sunday, more than a year after the western African nation's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, dissolved the legislature on accusations of corruption.

All 102 seats in the National People's Assembly will be at stake. A hundred members will be elected directly in multi-seat Constituencies by closed-list proportional representation vote, while the remaining two will be elected from two single-seat overseas constituencies.