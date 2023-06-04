UrduPoint.com

Guinea-Bissau To Vote In Legislative Polls On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Guinea-Bissau to Vote in Legislative Polls on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Guinea-Bissau will vote in a parliamentary election on Sunday, more than a year after the western African nation's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, dissolved the legislature on accusations of corruption.

All 102 seats in the National People's Assembly will be at stake. A hundred members will be elected directly in multi-seat Constituencies by closed-list proportional representation vote, while the remaining two will be elected from two single-seat overseas constituencies.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Corruption Vote Guinea-Bissau Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

8 hours ago
 Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to re ..

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach French Open last 16

10 hours ago
 PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.