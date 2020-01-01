Guinea-Bissau's former prime minister, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has won the presidential election, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported on Wednesday, citing the National Election Commission of the West African country

The second round of voting took place on Sunday.

Two former prime ministers, Embalo, who was the prime minister from 2016-2018, and Domingos Simoes Pereira, who led the country's government from 2014-2015, competed against each other.

Embalo gained 53.55 percent of the vote with the support of the Alternancia Democratica party, founded by former members of the African Independence Party of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC).

The president of Guinea-Bissau is elected for a five-year term.