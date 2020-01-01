UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea-Bissau's Former Prime Minister Embalo Wins Presidential Election - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:36 PM

Guinea-Bissau's Former Prime Minister Embalo Wins Presidential Election - Reports

Guinea-Bissau's former prime minister, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has won the presidential election, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported on Wednesday, citing the National Election Commission of the West African country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Guinea-Bissau's former prime minister, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has won the presidential election, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported on Wednesday, citing the National Election Commission of the West African country.

The second round of voting took place on Sunday.

Two former prime ministers, Embalo, who was the prime minister from 2016-2018, and Domingos Simoes Pereira, who led the country's government from 2014-2015, competed against each other.

Embalo gained 53.55 percent of the vote with the support of the Alternancia Democratica party, founded by former members of the African Independence Party of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC).

The president of Guinea-Bissau is elected for a five-year term.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Pereira Independence Cape Verde Guinea Guinea-Bissau Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

KP-EZDMC holds seminar on ease of doing business

4 minutes ago

National Assembly's Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ..

5 minutes ago

Dengue awareness walk held at Civil Hospital Jamru ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 664 points to ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Expresses Protest to Washington Over Situatio ..

5 minutes ago

NAB-GB files reference against officers, officials ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.