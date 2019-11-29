UrduPoint.com
Guinea-Bissau's President Concedes Electoral Defeat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:23 PM

Guinea-Bissau's President Jose Mario Vaz has conceded defeat in last Sunday's election, despite alleging instances of ballot stuffing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Guinea-Bissau's President Jose Mario Vaz has conceded defeat in last Sunday's election, despite alleging instances of ballot stuffing.

"I will transfer the presidential power to my successor, an unprecedented event in Guinea-Bissau, and will do so proudly...

I will leave with my head high, having accomplished my mission," he was cited as saying Thursday by an online publication, Conosaba.

Vaz came fourth with 12.41 percent of the vote, according to the results of the electoral commission published by the Guinea-Bissauan news agency ANG.

Former prime ministers Domingos Simoes Pereira and Umaro Sissoco Embalo secured respectively 40.13 percent and 27.65 percent of the vote and will face off in the second round of the election on December 29.

