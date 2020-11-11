Guinea detains opposition figures after contested vote

Police arrested the vice president of Guinea's leading opposition party on Wednesday, his wife said, as part of a sweep launched after post-election violence in the West African state

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested the vice president of Guinea's leading opposition party on Wednesday, his wife said, as part of a sweep launched after post-election violence in the West African state.

The arrest comes after a state prosecutor in the capital Conakry said Tuesday that 78 people had been "presented before a judge" following police raids in mostly opposition-supporting districts.

Police are seeking several opposition activists "who have made threats likely to disturb public safety and disorder," the prosecutor said.

Mamouna Bah, the wife of UFDG party vice president Ibrahima Cherif Bah, said "very threatening agents" had taken her husband, his brother and one of his nephews on Wednesday.

UFDG leader Cellou Dalein Diallo called the operation an "electoral coup d'etat" and accused President Alpha Conde of seeking to "decapitate" his party.

Conde, 82, won a controversial third presidential term after topping an October 18 poll with 59.5 percent of the votes, according to official results released on Saturday.

But Diallo, 68, declared himself victorious after the election and alleged voter fraud.

That move triggered nationwide clashes between his supporters and security forces in which the government said at least 21 people were killed. The UFDG party put the death toll at 46.

While observers from other African countries have backed the official results, France, the European Union and United States have cast doubt on them.

Political tension in Guinea centres on Conde's third term, against which there have been rolling protests since October 2019.

The president pushed through a new constitution in March which he argued would modernise the country. But it also allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidents.

"We are going to start putting things in order, there will be no more disorder in Guinea," Conde said on Saturday.

A former opposition leader who suffered imprisonment and was even sentenced to death, Conde became Guinea's first democratically-elected leader in 2010 and won re-election in 2015.

Hopes of a new political dawn in the former French colony have withered, however, and he has been accused of drifting into authoritarianism.